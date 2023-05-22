AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Hugh Freeze has yet to coach an official game at Auburn but that doesn’t mean the Tigers first-year head coach hasn’t been busy.

Since being hired, Freeze has added 21 transfer portal players and signed a 21-player class from high school. As things currently stand, Auburn football will have nearly 45 new players for the 2023 season.

The latest transfer commits came Sunday from a former Jackson State wide receiver and New Mexico State defensive back.

Shane Hooks, a 6’5 200 pound wide receiver announced Sunday that he would be spending his final year of college football on the Plains.

Hooks reeled in 64 catches for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. He led Jackson State last season in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Over his career, which began at Ohio University, Hooks has 114 receptions for 1,582 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He is the fourth transfer wide receiver that has committed to the Tigers this offseason joining Jyaire Shorter, Caleb Burton and Nick Mardner.

The second transfer to commit to the Tigers Sunday was former New Mexico State defensive back, Syrus Dumas.

Dumas spent two seasons at New Mexico State after transferring from Independence Community College. Dumas has totaled 89 tackles, 4 interceptions and 15 pass deflections over his career. He was named First-Team All-Independent in 2022.

With the latest additions, the class ranks as the second-best transfer recruiting class in college football, trailing just Colorado.

