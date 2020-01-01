Skip to content
Auburn
Several sports leagues, local teams canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Auburn’s Brown, Davidson hoping to share first-round status
Video
Auburn rallies past Vols; fan tossed for derogatory comment
Auburn sets A-Day game for April 11
Video
Heart of a Tiger: Deceased Auburn student donates organs to Bama Fan
More Auburn Headlines
Wiley, No. 11 Auburn survive in OT again, 95-91 over Alabama
McCormick's OT basket lifts No. 11 Auburn past No. 18 LSU
Tide and Tigers invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Video
Doughty, No. 17 Auburn top No. 13 Kentucky 75-66
Doughty, Okoro lead No. 16 Auburn past Iowa State 80-76
No. 5 Auburn stays perfect, rips Georgia 82-60 behind bench
Auburn and Alabama men's basketball teams prepping for SEC play
Video
Auburn star cornerback heading to the NFL
Video
Johnson lifts No. 16 Minnesota over No. 9 Auburn in Outback
Auburn football team to honor Pat Sullivan with special helmet during Outback Bowl