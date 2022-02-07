AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — As rumors continue to fly surrounding Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin putting his immediate future with the team in question, the university released a statement Monday morning.

In the statement, the university said, “The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures,” the statement read. “Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.”

Harsin has been under fire recently with rumors swirling about a possible affair.

The coach was hired in December of 2020 and went 6-7 in his first season at the head of the team. The Tigers ended the year on a five-game losing streak and experienced a rocky off-season, as several players have transferred and a large number of staff turnovers since the regular season ended.

That includes the most recent staff member to leave – offensive coordinator Austin Davis – who cited personal reasons for leaving the job less than six weeks after accepting the position.

As if all of this weren’t enough, Auburn University also announced its new president on February 4, Dean Christopher B. Roberts.

Al.com reported outgoing president Jay Gogue touched on the rumors toward the end of a recent board meeting, saying, “We’re trying to sort through what’s honest, what’s truth, what’s just rumor and trying to move quickly, make a decision as quickly as we can as far as any actions that we need to take,” Gogue said. “We’re involved, so we’ll follow through.”