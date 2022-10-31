AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — In a day of shake-ups, Auburn University has announced it has named John Cohen as its 16th Director of Athletics.

On the same day the university announced it was parting ways with Head Coach Brian Harsin and named former Auburn running back Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as interim head coach, the university has also announced a change of leadership at the top of its athletics department.

Cohen comes to the plains after spending 14 years at Mississippi State, most recently as athletic director for the past six years.

President Dr. Chris Roberts said Cohen’s experience is a key factor in what makes him perfect for the new role.

“John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” Roberts said. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”

Cohen began his career in college athletics as a baseball player at Mississippi State (MSU) before beginning a 25-year coaching career where he was twice named SEC Coach of the Year.

He was named athletic director at MSU in 2016 and oversaw successes athletically, academically and in facilities enhancements

Cohen said he is very grateful to be joining the team at Auburn.

“I’m extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,” Cohen said. “Auburn is an incredibly special place as is demonstrated by the hall of fame coaches and athletes that have been a part of its storied history. I understand the traditions and values at Auburn and look forward to continuing those traditions. I’m humbled and honored to be joining the Auburn family.”

Cohen’s first act as athletic director was to elevate Rich McGlynn as deputy athletic director.