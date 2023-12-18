MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans will take part in the first baseball game at Toyota Field in 2024.

The Tigers and Trojans square off at the ballpark on March 12, 2024, the club announced Monday.

Both teams are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023.

Auburn hosted a regional after finishing fifth in the SEC a season ago. The Tigers failed to make an NCAA Super Regional after being defeated by Penn and Southern Miss.

Troy finished third in the Sun Belt Conference but saw their season end in the Tuscaloosa Regional after falling to Boston College in an elimination game.

The return of collegiate baseball is something that Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann welcomes.

“We look forward to continuing this early spring tradition here at Toyota Field,” said Fahrmann. “This will be the third year in a row we’ve welcomed Auburn. It’s always a treat to see Aubie. And Troy’s visit will mark the first Sun Belt Conference team we’ve hosted, and so we’re excited to welcome them up from the southern part of the state.”

This is the third straight season that Auburn will play a game at Toyota Field. The Tigers took on Tennessee Tech in 2022 and North Alabama in 2023.

Tickets for the game will go on sale on January 8. According to a Trash Pandas release, tickets for the game will begin at $8.