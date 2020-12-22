Auburn to hire Bryan Harsin as new football coach

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 file photo, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin watches his players warm up for the Las Vegas Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. No. 25 San Jose State will face perennial conference powerhouse Boise State in the Mountain West championship on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. The game is usually played on the higher seed’s home field but this year it will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File)

Auburn University and Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin are finalizing a deal to make Harsin their new coach, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday evening.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Harsin and Auburn were in the final stages of a deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were not complete.

Harsin has a 69-19 record at Boise State, where he has been head coach since 2014.

Auburn fired Malzahn Dec. 13. He left the university with a 68-35 record in his eight seasons, which also included an SEC title in 2013 and a trip to the national championship game, where they lost to Florida State.

Auburn went 6-4 in this year’s all-SEC schedule dropping losses to South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.