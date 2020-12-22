Auburn to hire Bryan Harsin as new football coach

Auburn University and Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin are finalizing a deal to make Harsin their new coach, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday evening.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Harsin and Auburn were in the final stages of a deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were not complete.
Harsin has a 69-19 record at Boise State, where he has been head coach since 2014.
Auburn fired Malzahn Dec. 13. He left the university with a 68-35 record in his eight seasons, which also included an SEC title in 2013 and a trip to the national championship game, where they lost to Florida State.
Auburn went 6-4 in this year’s all-SEC schedule dropping losses to South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.