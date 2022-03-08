MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The game between Auburn (11-2) and Tennessee Tech (10-0) has been postponed to Wednesday because of incoming weather.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening at Toyota Field has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday’s game are still valid for the rescheduled contest on Wednesday night, there is no need to exchange tickets.

Parking will also be honored on the new game day. Trash Panda officials said there will be no refunds or exchanges available.