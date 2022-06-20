OMAHA, Neb. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers aren’t finished playing in Omaha yet.

Starting pitcher Trace Bright set an Auburn College World Series record with eight strikeouts, Cole Foster drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and Blake Burkhalter earned his 16th save to lead the No. 14 Tigers to a 6-2 win over No. 2 Stanford Monday at Charles Schwab Field.

This marks the first CWS win for Auburn since 1997.

“Exciting to get a win for our program here in Omaha,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said. “These guys are giving us all they’ve got and I love my team.”

The victory was Auburn’s first vs. Stanford (47-18) in their five meetings at the College World Series.

“Winning a game here against an amazing program, it’s another sense of accomplishment for our program,” Thompson said. “It’s not just a win. It’s important for us as we try to continue to build ours and build a brand of sincere respectability. It is a big deal.”

One of six teams still in contention for the national championship, including four from the SEC West, Auburn (43-21) will play the loser of Monday night’s Arkansas-Ole Miss game Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

“I want us to fight and I want us to attack. That’s all you can ask for,” Thompson said. “Thankful for today and excited about tomorrow.”