OMAHA, Neb. (WHNT) — No. 14 Auburn (42-20) is set to make their sixth appearance in the College World Series this weekend.

The Tigers will take on Ole Miss (37-22) on Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. CT.

Saturday will mark the second time the Tigers have made it this far in the past three years. They are just one of six programs to appear in two of the last three College World Series, joining Arkansas, Mississippi State, Stanford, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

“They’ve been challenged with low expectations, and it just drove them even more to this point,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “We’re walking in here thinking we’re not done yet. That’s a great feeling for a baseball team.

“We hope the best is yet to come this week, but we’re sure thankful to be here,” Thompson continued. “This is the pinnacle for us and for college baseball. I’m glad the Auburn Tigers are part of this session.”

