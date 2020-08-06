Auburn senior linebacker Chandler Wooten opts out of upcoming season

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior linebacker Chandler Wooten has decided not to play this upcoming season, citing concerns over COVID-19.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Thursday that Wooten was not playing because of health concerns for him and his family.

Wooten posted a message on Twitter explaining he decided to redshirt because he is becoming a father in November.

“As a soon to be father, my number one priority is the safety and well-being of my family,” Wooten wrote. “Unfortunately, playing this season was ultimately not a risk I was willing to take.”