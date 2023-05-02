AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn quarterback TJ Finley entered his name into the transfer portal Tuesday.

Finley posted the announcement on his social media accounts.

After beginning his career with LSU, Finley transferred to Auburn where spent the last two seasons. Finley appeared in 13 games for the Tigers throwing for 1,258 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Finley participated in spring practices with the Tigers under new head coach Hugh Freeze. His decision to transfer comes amid a quarterback competition with Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner.

He is eligible to enter the portal after the April 30 deadline since he completed his degree and will be a graduate transfer.

