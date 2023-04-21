HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have picked up a local transfer portal commit from UAH.

Standout 6’7 guard Chaney Johnson announced on social media that he is transferring to the Tigers this afternoon.

Johnson, an Alabaster native, played three seasons for the Chargers earning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year this season. He averaged 16 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game in his redshirt sophomore season. Johnson became the 31st player in UAH history to score 1,000 career points.

The announcement comes after Johnson visited the Tigers on April 20.

He is the second player to commit to the Tigers through the transfer portal this offseason. He joins Denver Jones, a New Market native, who announced earlier in the month that he would head to the Tigers from Florida International University.