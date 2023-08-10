HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two SEC basketball programs will make the trip to the rocket city this December – as college hoops will officially return to the Von Braun Center.

This City of Huntsville announced on Wednesday that the Auburn men’s and Tennessee women’s basketball teams will come to play in Huntsville this December.

The Lady Vols will take on Middle Tennessee State on December 6, while the Tigers will return to the VBC for the first time in 20 years to face off against UNC-Ashville in the Rocket City Classic on December 13.

Auburn is coming off a 21-13 season where it advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Tigers will be playing at the VBC for the first time since November 29, 2003, when they dominated Grambling in a 105-56 victory.

Bruce Pearl says he’s thrilled to be able to add a stop in the Rocket City to his team’s schedule.

“This has been something that I’ve been talking to a number of the most passionate Auburn fans anywhere in the country up in the North Alabama, Huntsville area about bringing my basketball team up there. We’ve been to Mobile, obviously been to Birmingham we’ve been to some different places but it’s time we know the community is gonna come out and support.”

The Propst Arena will make its women’s basketball neutral site debut in December when the Lady Vols and Lady Raiders take the court.

Tennessee advanced to the SEC Tournament Title Game and NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 following a 25-12 season, with a 13-3 record in SEC play. Middle Tennessee State racked up a 28-5 record in the 2022-23 season, on their way to the Conference USA Championship and the NCAA Tournament.

“With the Conference USA Tournament in Huntsville this year, we wanted to introduce our fans to this great city and thanks to Tennessee, we can create a terrific showcase for women’s basketball,” said Chris Massaro, Director of Athletics at MTSU.

New hospitality suites and courtside tickets will be available for both games, the city announced. Tickets for the Rocket City Classic go on sale to the public on August 16 on Ticketmaster and at the Von Braun Center box office, while tickets for the matchup between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee will go on sale on September 4 at 10 a.m., with tickets available for $20.

For more information about college basketball coming to the VBC, you can click here.