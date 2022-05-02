AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers are taking a trip to other side of the world! The college’s men’s basketball team will take a preseason foreign trip to Israel this summer.

The Tigers will be in Israel from July 31 to August 10.

“Every four years, you can take a foreign trip with your team,” Head Coach Bruce Pearl said. “These foreign trips have been one of the greatest teaching moments I have been a part of in 40 years of coaching college basketball.”

“Israel has not been your typical destination for college basketball teams,” Pearl continued. “Yet, Israel, is one of the top 2-3 countries in the world in its quality of competition and support for professional basketball.”

They will play three games over ten days in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the first two against Israeli U-20 National Team and the third against the Israeli Senior National Team.

“Aside from basketball, this is an educational experience for our players,” Pearl stated. “We are going to take them to where Jesus was born in Bethlehem and visit the City of David in Jerusalem. From a historical and religious standpoint, this is going to be one of the greatest trips in our student-athletes’ lives. I am grateful to Auburn for its continued support of our foreign trips over the years and helping with our ministry.”

The Tigers previously went to Italy in 2017. The NCAA allows team one foreign trip every four years.