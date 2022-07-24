AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – While football season isn’t even here yet, it’s time to start thinking about basketball season as well.

Auburn announced this weekend that they will be hosting UAH for an exhibition game on November 2 at Neville Arena at Auburn University.

Both programs are coming off of strong seasons and are looking to build off of that going into this year. The Chargers went 23-11 last year and a second round appearance in the NCAA DII South Regional.

The Tigers were the No. 1 team in the country for part of last season and won the SEC regular season title.

Auburn is getting ready to return to the court in just a few weeks as they will head to “Birthright for College Basketball” in Israel, beginning on August 2.