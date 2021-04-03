Auburn hires longtime SEC assistant as women’s hoops coach

Welcome to The Plains, new Auburn women's basketball Head Coach Johnnie Harris!



📰 https://t.co/zKXAmlCEwC pic.twitter.com/W7p8UqU4Xx — Auburn Women's Basketball (@AuburnWBB) April 3, 2021

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired longtime Southeastern Conference assistant Johnnie Harris as its head women’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the hiring on Saturday. Harris has spent a combined 16 years at Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State. She spent last season as the associate head coach at Texas. She helped guide Texas to an Elite Eight appearance this season under head coach Vic Schaefer.

Harris was an assistant under Schaefer at Mississippi State, which made NCAA championship game appearances in 2017 and 2018.