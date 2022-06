(WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers took down the third national seed from Oregon State in game three of the Corvallis Super Regional to advance to the College World Series (CWS).

This is the Tigers’ sixth trip to the CWS in program history and it’s second under head coach Butch Thompson.

Auburn will play SEC for Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 in their first game of this year’s CWS.