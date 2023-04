AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn junior guard Wendell Green Jr. announced on social media on Sunday that he has declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

Green spent two seasons at Auburn after transferring there from Eastern Kentucky.

Green took over as starting point guard this year and averaged 13.7 points and 4.1 assists while earning second team All-SEC honors.

The NBA draft is set for June 22.