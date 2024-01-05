AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – With his first season on the Plains officially in the books, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze is making a change to his staff, firing offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, according to a press release from the school.

Montgomery was hired to be the main play caller for the offense as Freeze wanted to take a step back from calling plays. The offense finished 11th in the SEC in scoring offense at 26 points per game, and 10th in total offense at 351 yards per game.

Montgomery spent just one season with the Tigers and will be owed a full $3 million buyout.