AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Auburn Tigers wrapped up spring practice with their annual A-Day game down at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

It came down to the final play when the defense tipped a pass on a two-point attempt to snag a 10-9 victory for Team Tigers over Team Auburn.

There’s a lot of changes to look out for on the roster for the 2022 season; for the second straight season, the quarterback position is a big topic of conversation. Head coach Bryan Harsin made it very clearly after the game that no one has won the starting job and there is certainly a competition in the QB room.

“We haven’t named a starter so I would say every guy at that position has a chance to be the guy at least as far as I know and we haven’t named one and that’s ok these guys know that it’s not a knock on any one of them it’s just that this completion continues,” Harsin said.

TJ Finley is one of the players competing for the starting role; Finley took over as the starter in the Birmingham Bowl last season after Bo Nix announced he was transferring from the Tigers’ program, but he knows that doesn’t mean he’s won the job for the upcoming season.

“Life is all about competition. When you think about it life as a whole you’re always competing for a job, so bringing those guys in only put fire in me to get better which I needed especially after a season like last year,” Finley said. “We’re all supportive of one another and all know what’s going on and we understand we’re all competing for one job so may the best man win.”

Harsin added that they won’t be ready to make that final decision until the fall.

Auburn is set to open the 2022 season at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 3 against Mercer.