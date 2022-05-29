AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn baseball has been selected as the regional host for the NCAA Tournament.

The announcement was made on NCAA Baseball social media on Sunday. This is the first time Auburn will host since 2010.

The NCAA Tournament appearance will be the program’s 23rd all-time, including its fourth under head coach Butch Thompson.

This tournament will mark the fifth tie Auburn has hosted the Tournament — 1978, 1999, 2003 and 2010.

Auburn will wait for its tournament seeding and regional opponents, which will be announced during Monday’s selection.