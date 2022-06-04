AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Auburn beat Southeastern 19-7 after slamming out 7 home runs in Friday’s game.

Cole Foster crushed three of those home runs and drove in nine to lead the Tigers into their victorious opening night of the Auburn Regional.

Auburn addressed recent doubts about their offense by scoring 11 first-inning runs, which is equivalent to the Tigers’ combined output in their last four games.

“Great night for us,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “The entire lineup came out swinging. We’ve been looking for that. When you see them invest in something and then get rewarded for it, that’s a good feeling.”

Playing for the first time in seven games after recovering from an oblique injury, Foster drilled a towering two-run homer over the Green Monster in left field after Blake Rambusch led off with a single.

Auburn starter Trace Bright (4-4, 4.80) benefited from that bountiful run support, striking out a career-high 10 while allowing four runs in five innings. The Tigers have won the past six games in which Bright has started.

“Growing up an Auburn fan, it’s amazing to see that kind of crowd for this environment to be what it was tonight,” said Bright, a native of nearby Montgomery. “We hope to continue that all weekend. It’s amazing to play behind.”

Auburn (38-19) will play Florida State Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in the winner’s bracket while Southeastern (30-30) meets UCLA Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in an elimination game.