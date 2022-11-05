MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – The Auburn football team battled back after being down 17-0 early and forced overtime, but it wouldn’t be enough as Mississippi State got the 39-33 win in overtime.

The Tigers took the lead late but the Bulldogs made a field goal with 30 seconds left to force overtime. Anders Carlson missed a 38-yard field goal try on Auburn’s opening drive in overtime, then Mississippi State scored the game-winning touchdown on a Jo’quavious Marks rush.

It was the interim head coaching debut for Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who is leading his alma mater for the remainder of the season after Auburn fired Bryan Harsin earlier this week.