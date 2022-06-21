OMAHA, Neb. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers’ incredible postseason run has come to an end in Omaha. The 14th seeded Tigers fell to SEC West foe Arkansas 11-1 in an elimination game in the College World Series.

The CWS semifinals are now set; it’ll be Oklahoma vs. (5) Texas A&M and Arkansas vs. Ole Miss, which means there will be at least one SEC team representing the conference in the national championship series.

The semifinals get underway Wednesday, June 21 with first pitch in game one set for 1 p.m. and game two is set to start at 6 p.m. out in Omaha.