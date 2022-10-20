MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – We just saw a football game at Toyota Field, now we’ll see an SEC baseball game there in February!

Before the Trash Pandas return, Toyota Field will host Auburn taking on UNA on Feb. 21, 2023.

This is the second appearance at Toyota Field for the Tigers, as they defeated Tennessee Tech 4-3 earlier this year in the first SEC game on that field.

The first pitch in February between Auburn and UNA is set for 6:00 p.m. This will be the first of two matchups between the Tigers and Lions this upcoming season, the second taking place on March 28 in Auburn.

For more information on the game at Toyota Field, visit the Trash Pandas website.