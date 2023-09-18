Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WHNT) — Week 5 of College Football is still nearly two weeks away but the SEC has announced kick off times of the conference’s slate of games on September 30.

For the first time this season, the Auburn Tigers will play on WHNT. Auburn will take on Georgia at 2:30 p.m. in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs will be the 128th time the two programs have squared off with Georgia leading the all-time series 63-56-8.

Auburn will attempt to defeat Georgia for the first time since 2017 when Auburn knocked off the then No.1 team in the country 40-17 before losing to the Bulldogs 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game.

Standing in between the match-up for Auburn is the Texas A&M Aggies. Auburn and Texas A&M will face off on September 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Alabama will take on Mississippi State on September 30 at 8:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 last season and this will be the 108th time the two schools have played. Currently, Alabama hold the all-time series lead 85-18-3.

Before, the Tide and Bulldogs get together, Alabama will take on Ole Miss on September 23 at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT and Mississippi State will take on South Carolina in Week 4 at 6:30 p.m.

