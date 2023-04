ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens native Tommy Murr has announced he is returning home and has committed to transferring to the UAH men’s basketball team.

Murr is the AHSAA’s all-time leading scorer, 5,716 points scored during his career at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, a number that ranks second nationally all-time.

Murr has spent the past three seasons playing at Lipscomb for former Chargers head coach Lennie Acuff, averaging 4.7 points per game.