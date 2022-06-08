FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — University of North Alabama (UNA) graduate shortstop and Athens native Reid Homan has been named to the 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-America Baseball team with a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average as he pursues a Masters of Business Administration.

The former Madison Academy standout is one of just 33 student-athletes selected for the honor from the more than 9,000 that compete in NCAA Division I college baseball. He was a third-team Academic All-America selection.

Homan recently completed his final season at UNA, earning Academic All-ASUN honors in 2021 and 2022 and was previously selected for the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for 2022.

A 2021 UNA graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Homan had a perfect 4.0 undergraduate GPA as well.He will complete his MBA this summer.

During his carer at North Alabama from 2018-22, Homan set a school record for most at bats with 704, and finished 10th in career hits with 177. His 188 games played for the Lions ranks fifth in school history and his 185 starts ranks fourth.

This past season, he started all 53 games at shortstop, scored 36 runs, and drove in 35 while stealing 11 bases.

Homan becomes the fourth UNA baseball player to earn Academic All-America honors, joining Steve Kosa (1999), Josh Willingham (2000) and Douglas Hargett (2000-02).

Homan’s sister, Sydney, was a two-time Academic All-America honoree while playing tennis at Wingate University.