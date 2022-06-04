ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Quez Watkins is gearing up for his third NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he came back home to Alabama to host his second youth football camp.

The former Athens Golden Eagle had dozens of campers come out to Athens Stadium to work on their skills on the gridiron.

Watkins says it’s a blessing to be able to be a role model to these young athletes, and he hopes he makes his hometown proud.

“Honestly to see the growth of this from last year to this year it just warms my heart being able to do this, seeing the kids so happy and excited it’s everything for me,” Watkins said. “Knowing when I come back home I get this type of love it makes me want to go so much harder during the season. It makes me want to make more plays during the season just so I can come back to that love and energy from these guys.”

Watkins says he’s already looking forward to coming back for year three of his camp next summer, and he hopes it’ll be bigger and better than ever next year.