ATHENS, Ala. - Athens Middle School Principal Graham Aderholt decided to visit the school's weightlifting class on Tuesday and they were egging him on a little bit.

So what did he do? Suit and tie, no warm-up, and if Rocco's not mistaken that was 225 lbs on the rack. All light work for the former UAH basketball player.

The video has since been picked up by SportsCenter and other media outlets.

Our Principal(Mr. Aderholt) decided to visit our weightlifting class today. Little did he know he would be “called out.” I’d say he answered the bell! @amseagles @AthensALSchools @CoachAderholt pic.twitter.com/gbfTow9Lep — Drew Phillips (@DrewNPhillips) March 4, 2020