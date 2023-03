MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — This weekend, some of the top high school baseball teams from around our area are competing at James Clemens High School as part of the PBR North Alabama Showdown.

On Friday, Athens defeated Russellville 7-5, then James Clemens got the 11-1 win over Athens.

The PBR North Alabama Showdown will continue on Saturday at both James Clemens and Hazel Green. You can view the full schedule on the PBR Alabama website.