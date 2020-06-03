Athens football returns to training after COVID-19 hiatus

ATHENS, Ala. – The AHSAA gave high school football programs the green light to return to training as early as June 1 as long as they follow certain guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Athens Golden Eagles are getting started right away hosting their first summer workout Monday morning.

Athens held their entire first workout outside where they were able to easily stay six feet apart; they kept the players three yards apart with a cone marking every players’ spot.

It was a morning full of conditioning work followed by a solid backpack workout to work on their strength.

Even though this looked a lot different than what their normal training looks like, it’s a step towards getting back to normal and that’s something head coach Cody Gross and his players are very thankful for.

“I woke up at like 3:30 this morning and couldn’t go back to sleep,” Gross said. “I was just excited to see these guys and this is what it’s about. This job really stinks without kids, so we got the kids in here today and we really wanted to hug them but we couldn’t do it but the fact that we’re back is big and hopefully if everyone will do things the way we’re supposed to hopefully we’ll really be back the way it should be soon.”

“It was just getting us back right and getting us back in the groove and seeing where everybody is at and hopefully it shows later,” said Athens senior quarterback Jordan Scott. “Coach Gross said August will be here before you know it so I hope everybody’s just ready.”

“It was great being back with the guys I’m excited,” said Athens senior running back Heath Carden. “It was kind of weird but it was it was awesome being back out here with everybody.”

Athens is set to open the 2020 season at home against Fort Payne on August 21.