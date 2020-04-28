Athens football focusing on growing closer during this difficult time

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens football is just like any other team in Alabama right now; they want to be getting ready for spring practice, but even though that can’t physically happen right now the Golden Eagles are taking this time to grow closer as a team.

Olivia Whitmire “Looking at what we would normally be doing at this time of year what would the end of April beginning of May typically look like for you as the head coach over at Athens?”

Cody Gross “Right now we would be in the middle of middle school spring training we would have started that April 20. When it was finished, we would have started varsity spring training that would have been the Monday after the state track meet, that’s when we always do it so we’d have been gearing up for a while working with a middle school kids, obviously be in a weight room with our guys, and all that. So, yeah, it’s a different kind of spring; it’s been it’s been difficult. It really has I miss our players I miss our guys.”

Olivia Whitmire “What kind of adjustments have you guys made this spring to try and keep football on these kids minds even if they can’t physically be together as a team?”

Cody Gross “The big thing is position coaches are staying in touch with their players. Being able to zoom with the guys has been big. We’re trying our best to get closer, which sounds really crazy during a time of social distancing, but we’re trying to get closer to our players. In small groups being able to talk with them and talk about life, you know, it’s a time we’re not really talking much about football. It’s about life and checking in on them making sure they’re all good, their families are good and then also in a small group just trying to get to know each other even more. We’re all going through something, you know, so we’re all going through this situation but everybody’s situation is different. We’ve got kids whose parents have lost jobs, we’ve got some that have affected by this and in ways that others have not and just letting each person hear those stories I think is important and to be there to be there for each other. One thing we’ve done in small meetings and in small groups is talk about who’s your hero and when they’ve done that the coach starts out by telling who his hero is and so different questions we’re asking the players but the coaches are sharing first, so they’re getting to hear the coach’s story. Each player gets to hear each player story and I think when you know what each person’s going through then, I think you’ve got a chance to grow closer, and I think it’s a big thing I really do. A lot of times coaches will spend more time on the X’s and O’s and the schematic part of the game and the strength training and all those things but it’s really about so much more. That’s what we’re trying to do during this time, take advantage of this time to gain an edge on other folks in that way, but really it’s about getting close and being there for our players.”