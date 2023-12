DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Athens boys basketball team fell into an early hole but stormed back, getting the 47-45 win over Decatur in Class 6A action.

In the girls matchup, Decatur pulled away for the 40-33 win over the Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, Justin McCall had a team-high 19 points as Grissom defended home guard, beating Mae Jemison 42-35.