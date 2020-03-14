ASUN Conference cancels all spring competition

The ASUN Conference Presidents’ Council took action Friday to officially cancel all intercollegiate competition, regular season and championship segments, for all spring sports.

Council officials say they support granting member schools the discretion to resume practice activities under their own campus policies related to face to face activity.

“As the ASUN supports the retention of a year of eligibility for those student-athletes who did not have the opportunity to compete due to this unprecedented time of health management, the final determination on the date timeframe and weekly practice hourly limits will be made next week after further consultation with campus health professionals and with the NCAA to ensure maximize eligibility for the extra year of competition. In addition, the ASUN will restructure its team and individual recognition program for the spring sports to ensure that the contributions of our ASUN student-athletes and teams are properly honored. We remain disappointed in the knowledge that students who have invested much of their young lives into the student-athlete experience will not receive that opportunity this spring. The ASUN sends its best to all who are dealing with this emergency situation and wish you good health and strong spirits.” Statement from the ASUN Conference