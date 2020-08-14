ASUN announces 2020 fall sports season postponed, impacting UNA

ATLANTA, GA. – On Friday, the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference Presidents’ Council announced the postponement of all ASUN Regular Season and ASUN Championship competition for the 2020 fall semester sports.

The postponement is due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of North Alabama in Florence is part of the ASUN Conference. This does not affect football at UNA, which is part of the Big South Conference, but it does affect other fall sports at the school.

You can read the full announcement below –

“Obviously this is a huge disappointment,” said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. “Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn’t mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren’t putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way.”

The postponement of competition in conference-sponsored fall semester sports includes Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball. The Presidents’ Council decision on no fall competition will also apply to intercollegiate competition for any ASUN sponsored sports that have a designated spring championship.

The ASUN Presidents’ Council also affirmed that providing a spring season for the fall sports remains an ASUN priority. The ASUN winter sports of Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field are not impacted by this decision.

“We will make every effort to provide a quality competitive experience for our fall student-athletes during the spring semester,” Gumbart said. “We’re not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions. Lastly, I’ll share that I’m very proud of the way the entire ASUN family participated in the discussions over the past few months, including our students, athletic staff, administrators and presidents.”

ASUN member institutions may continue with permissible athletic activities related to training and practice in accordance with NCAA, local and state guidelines. The conference will continue to monitor all data and dynamics woven into the pandemic and continue to place Students First in its decision-making approach.

The Big South Conference announced the delay of fall sports, including football, on Wednesday.