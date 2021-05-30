Arkansas tops Tennessee 7-2 to capture first SEC title

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Battles and Cullen Smith homered to help regular-season champion Arkansas win its first Southeastern Conference Tournament title with a 7-2 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.
The Razorbacks, the likely No. 1 overall national seed, had lost on all four previous trips to the tournament championship game.
This time they took over after a slow start against the second-seeded Volunteers.
Arkansas’s Kevin Kopps, the SEC pitcher of the year, gave up a homer to start his outing but went the final three innings for his second save of the week and 10th of the season.