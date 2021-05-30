Arkansas tops Tennessee 7-2 to capture first SEC title

Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz (12) celebrates with pitcher Kevin Kopps after they defeated Tennessee to win the NCAA college baseball championship game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Battles and Cullen Smith homered to help regular-season champion Arkansas win its first Southeastern Conference Tournament title with a 7-2 victory over Tennessee on Sunday.

The Razorbacks, the likely No. 1 overall national seed, had lost on all four previous trips to the tournament championship game.

This time they took over after a slow start against the second-seeded Volunteers.

Arkansas’s Kevin Kopps, the SEC pitcher of the year, gave up a homer to start his outing but went the final three innings for his second save of the week and 10th of the season.

