FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WHNT) — No. 20 Arkansas is planning something a little…red for Saturday’s game against No. 2 Alabama at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Arkansas Athletics tweeted over the weekend encouraging fans to wear red in the school’s first-ever “Red Out” for the October 1 game, which is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
In a 2014 game against the Crimson Tide, the Razorbacks held a “Stripe Out” of the stadium when Alabama visited. That game ended with a 14-13 win for Alabama, while wet weather impacted the planned attire.
Razorback Stadium holds over 76,000 fans following an expansion back in 2018.
📲 Get breaking news, traffic and weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download the News 19 App
The Tide has a 15-game winning streak against Arkansas. The last time they lost to the Razorbacks was in an overtime game in 2006 with a 24-23 victory in Fayetteville.
Arkansas, a noted underdog against Alabama, lost its first game of the season last week to Texas A&M. Saturday’s game was on track to be a top-10 showdown until that loss, knocking the Razorbacks to No. 20 in the new AP Top 25.