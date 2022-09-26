FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WHNT) — No. 20 Arkansas is planning something a little…red for Saturday’s game against No. 2 Alabama at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas Athletics tweeted over the weekend encouraging fans to wear red in the school’s first-ever “Red Out” for the October 1 game, which is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

In a 2014 game against the Crimson Tide, the Razorbacks held a “Stripe Out” of the stadium when Alabama visited. That game ended with a 14-13 win for Alabama, while wet weather impacted the planned attire.

Razorback Stadium holds over 76,000 fans following an expansion back in 2018.

A view from the new patio on the north end zone expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. A $160 million renovation and expansion of the stadium added an additional 4,800 seats and new premium seating to the north end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

The Tide has a 15-game winning streak against Arkansas. The last time they lost to the Razorbacks was in an overtime game in 2006 with a 24-23 victory in Fayetteville.

Arkansas, a noted underdog against Alabama, lost its first game of the season last week to Texas A&M. Saturday’s game was on track to be a top-10 showdown until that loss, knocking the Razorbacks to No. 20 in the new AP Top 25.