Area play highlights Tuesday night baseball action

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In high school baseball every game counts, and the goal is to win them all, but real contests matter a bit more than the rest.

Whether for seeding, home field advantage, or the amount of games a team plays in the area tournament, how teams do in these contests matter when it comes time for postseason play.

Class 7A, Area 7

Albertville 8, Huntsville 4

Class 7A, Area 8

Bob Jones 12, Austin 5

Class 5A Area 16

Madison Academy 7, East Limestone 1

To report a score email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com