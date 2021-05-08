Area champs crowned on the softball diamond

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Academy was one of the many local softball teams that won an area championship Friday night.
The Mustangs took down Randolph 17-0 for the Class 4A Area 13 crown.
Other scores:
Class 7A Area 8 Championship
Bob Jones 12, James Clemens 0
Class 7A Area 7 Championship
Sparkman 8, Huntsville 7
Class 6A Area 16 Championship
Athens 5, Hazel Green 4
Class 6A Area 15 Championship
Scottsboro 4, Fort Payne 2
Class 4A Area 16 Championship
Brooks 4, Rogers 3
Class 4A Area 14 Championship
North Jackson 4, Madison County 0
Class 4A Area 13 Championship
Madison Academy 17, Randolph 0
Class 3A Area 13 Championship
Lauderdale County 3, Elkmont 2
Class 3A Area 14 Championship
Plainview 10, Fyffe 0
Class 2A Area 16 Championship
Mars Hill 1, Lexington 0
Class 2A Area 14 Championship
Red Bay 8, Colbert County 6
