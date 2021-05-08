Area champs crowned on the softball diamond

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Academy was one of the many local softball teams that won an area championship Friday night.

The Mustangs took down Randolph 17-0 for the Class 4A Area 13 crown.

Other scores:

Class 7A Area 8 Championship

Bob Jones 12, James Clemens 0

Area Champs!!!!!!!

See you Friday at Regionals!!! pic.twitter.com/HGSIeGozOy — Bob Jones Athletics (@bjpatriots) May 7, 2021

Class 7A Area 7 Championship

Sparkman 8, Huntsville 7

Sparkman Softball with the Game 2 win! Area Champs and 1 Seed in next week’s Regionals in Florence! #GOSENATORS #1Sparkman pic.twitter.com/PSFN5Yg5oy — Sparkman Athletics (@SparkmanAD) May 8, 2021

2021 7A-Area 7 Runner Up is your Huntsville Lady Panthers. Next up is Regionals. #GBR #HHSPantherSoftball pic.twitter.com/DDuX8EeK2L — Huntsville Softball (@HHSFastpitchSB) May 8, 2021

Class 6A Area 16 Championship

Athens 5, Hazel Green 4

The feeling you get when @MorganStiles1 hits a walk off homer to win the area tournament!!!! 💪🏻🥎🖤💛 Athens Golden Eagles are your 6A Area 16 Champions!!!! pic.twitter.com/QCgzUOQrR5 — Athens Golden Eagles Softball (@AthensSoftball) May 8, 2021

Class 6A Area 15 Championship

Scottsboro 4, Fort Payne 2

Class 4A Area 16 Championship

Brooks 4, Rogers 3

Class 4A Area 14 Championship

North Jackson 4, Madison County 0

Class 4A Area 13 Championship

Madison Academy 17, Randolph 0

Mustangs took home the championship tonight against Randolph. Congrats to Alex, Elon, and Mya on hitting homeruns, and to Alex, Mack, Mya, and Sus for making the All-Tournament team. Next up is regionals. #MustangSoftball pic.twitter.com/H77rMHkIoy — MadisonAcademySoftball (@MAMustangSball) May 8, 2021

Class 3A Area 13 Championship

Lauderdale County 3, Elkmont 2

Softball Area Champs!! We’ve had a long week of softball with weather delays, storms, and come from behind wins, but these ladies battled through and came out on top. We now advance to Regionals next week. Let’s keep it going Lady Tigers! Proud of you! #therealLC pic.twitter.com/hgNTLAAZdY — Lauderdale County High School (@LCHSTigers) May 8, 2021

Class 3A Area 14 Championship

Plainview 10, Fyffe 0

Class 2A Area 16 Championship

Mars Hill 1, Lexington 0

Class 2A Area 14 Championship

Red Bay 8, Colbert County 6

