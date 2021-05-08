Area champs crowned on the softball diamond

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Academy was one of the many local softball teams that won an area championship Friday night.

The Mustangs took down Randolph 17-0 for the Class 4A Area 13 crown.

Other scores:

Class 7A Area 8 Championship

Bob Jones 12, James Clemens 0

Class 7A Area 7 Championship

Sparkman 8, Huntsville 7

Class 6A Area 16 Championship

Athens 5, Hazel Green 4

Class 6A Area 15 Championship

Scottsboro 4, Fort Payne 2

Class 4A Area 16 Championship

Brooks 4, Rogers 3

Class 4A Area 14 Championship

North Jackson 4, Madison County 0

Class 4A Area 13 Championship

Madison Academy 17, Randolph 0

Class 3A Area 13 Championship

Lauderdale County 3, Elkmont 2

Class 3A Area 14 Championship

Plainview 10, Fyffe 0

Class 2A Area 16 Championship

Mars Hill 1, Lexington 0

Class 2A Area 14 Championship

Red Bay 8, Colbert County 6

