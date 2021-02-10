Area basketball tournaments continue across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Take the regular season records and throw them out the window when the area basketball tournament comes around, because it truly is anyone’s for the taking.
The road to Birmingham continues for teams across the Tennessee Valley, while others will unfortunately see their season come to an end. Here is a look at the scores from Tuesday night action.
GIRLS
Class 1A
Area 13
Cedar Bluff 44, Gaylesville 32
Skyline 81, Cedar Bluff 12 Valley Head 57, Woodville 48
Finals
Valley Head at Skyline, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 14
Belgreen 66, Phillips 29
Vina 64, Hackleburg 54
Finals
Vina at Belgreen, Feb. 12, TBA
Area 15
Decatur Heritage 53, Athens Bible 24
Finals
Decatur Heritage at Lindsay Lane, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Shoals Christian 48, Covenant Christian 41 R.A. Hubbard, 59, Waterloo 46
Finals
Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Area 10
Aliceville 55, Lamar County 51
Sulligent 43, Red Bay 36
Finals
Sulligent at Aliceville, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Area 13
Cold Springs 84, Winston County 26
Falkville 69, Addison 61
Finals
Falkville at Cold Springs, Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
Area 14
Hatton 89, Whitesburg Christian 11 Tanner 62, Tharptown 46
Finals Tanner at Hatton, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11, TBA
Area 15
Pisgah 84, Section 25
Ider 48, North Sand Mountain 38
Finals
Ider at Pisgah, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Lexington 80, Sheffield 23
Mars Hill 52, Colbert County 48
Finals
Mars Hill at Lexington, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Area 12
Collinsville 69, Glencoe 47
Hokes Bluff 53, Geraldine 41
Finals
Hokes Bluff at Collinsville, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 14
Plainview 67, Asbury 41
Sylvania 65, Fyffe 37
Finals
Sylvania at Plainview, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 15
Phil Campbell 64, East Lawrence 18
Danville 48, Vinemont 37
Finals
Danville at Phil Campbell, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Lauderdale County 71, Colbert Heights 21
Elkmont 63, Clements 30
Finals
Elkmont at Lauderdale County, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Area 13
Priceville 62, Randolph 11
St. John Paul II Catholic 35, Westminster Christian 25
Finals
St. John Paul II Catholic at Priceville, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 14
New Hope 57, Madison County 42
North Jackson 54, DAR 42
Finals
North Jackson at New Hope, Feb. 11, 5 p.m.
Area 15
West Limestone 51, West Morgan 37
Finals
West Limestone at Brooks, Feb. 11, 5 p.m.
Area 16
Deshler 72, Central-Florence 27
Rogers 45, Wilson 16
Finals
Rogers at Deshler, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Area 13
Boaz 52, Crossville 36
Sardis 54, Douglas 41
Finals
Sardis at Boaz, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 14
Fairview 62, Brewer 28
Finals
Fairview at Guntersville, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 15
West Point 81, Russellville 42 Finals
West Point at Lawrence County, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Mae Jemison 74, Ardmore 35
East Limestone 53, Lee-Huntsville 42
Finals
East Limestone at Mae Jemison, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Class 6A
Area 14
Hartselle 68, Decatur 25
Muscle Shoals 48, Cullman 40
Finals
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 15
Buckhorn 58, Arab 47
Scottsboro 48, Fort Payne 43
Finals
Scottsboro at Buckhorn, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Columbia at Hazel Green, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.
Madison Academy 55, Athens 50
Finals
Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Class 7A
Area 7
Sparkman 57, Grissom 26
Huntsville 52, Albertville 45
Finals
Huntsville at Sparkman, Feb. 12, TBA
Area 8
Austin 52, Florence 32
James Clemens 59, Bob Jones 45
Finals
James Clemens at Austin, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
BOYS
Class 1A
Area 13
Valley Head 57, Gaylesville 48
Valley Head at Skyline, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Cedar Bluff at Woodville, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 12, TBA
Area 14
Belgreen 83, Vina 27
Phillips 54, Hackleburg 37
Finals
Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Area 15
Decatur Heritage 59, Lindsay Lane 35 Oakwood Adventist 1, Athens Bible 0
Finals
Oakwood Adventist at Decatur Heritage, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Shoals Christian 63, Cherokee 22
Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Covenant Christian, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Area 13
Winston County 47, Addison 46
Cold Springs 60, Falkville 46
Finals
Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 14
Hatton 75, Tharptown 45. Whitesburg Christian 64, Tanner 37
Finals
Whitesburg Christian at Hatton, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Area 15
Ider at North Sand Mountain, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Pisgah at Section, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Sheffield 62, Lexington 59
Mars Hill 47, Colbert County 36
Finals
Mars Hill at Sheffield, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Area 12
Geraldine 86, Glencoe 46 Collinsville 47, Hokes Bluff 45
Finals
Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 13
Brindlee Mountain 57, Holly Pond 52 Susan Moore 59, JB Pennington 57 Finals
Susan Moore at Brindlee Mountain, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 14
Fyffe 79, Sylvania 47 Plainview 55, Asbury 42 Finals
Plainview at Fyffe, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 15
Danville 55, Vinemont 34 East Lawrence 95, Phil Campbell 72
Finals
East Lawrence at Danville, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Lauderdale County 79, Colbert Heights 47 Elkmont 58, Clements 49
Finals
Elkmont at Lauderdale County, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Area 13
Priceville at Westminster Christian, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Randolph at St. John Paul II Catholic, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Area 14
North Jackson at DAR, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Madison County at New Hope, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Area 15
West Morgan 51, West Limestone 47 Finals
West Morgan at Brooks, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Area 16
Deshler 69, Wilson 52 Central 64, Rogers 39 Finals
Central at Deshler Feb. 12, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Area 14
Boaz 72, Sardis 51 Douglas 62, Crossville 51
Finals
Douglas at Boaz Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 15
Brewer 53, Fairview 48
Finals
Brewer at Guntersville, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Area 16
West Point 71, Lawrence County 66
Finals
West Point at Russellville, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Class 6A
Area 14
Decatur at Hartselle, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Cullman at Muscle Shoals, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Area 15
Scottsboro 80, Fort Payne 71. Buckhorn 60, Arab 32 Finals
Buckhorn at Scottsboro, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.
Area 16
Columbia at Hazel Green, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Madison Academy at Athens, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 6 p.m.
Class 7A
Area 7
Grissom at Huntsville, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Albertville at Sparkman, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
Area 8
Florence at Bob Jones, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Austin at James Clemens, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.
Finals
Feb. 13, 7 p.m.