Area basketball tournaments continue across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Take the regular season records and throw them out the window when the area basketball tournament comes around, because it truly is anyone’s for the taking.

The road to Birmingham continues for teams across the Tennessee Valley, while others will unfortunately see their season come to an end. Here is a look at the scores from Tuesday night action.

GIRLS

Class 1A

Area 13

Cedar Bluff 44, Gaylesville 32

Skyline 81, Cedar Bluff 12 Valley Head 57, Woodville 48

Finals

Valley Head at Skyline, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 14

Belgreen 66, Phillips 29

Vina 64, Hackleburg 54

Finals

Vina at Belgreen, Feb. 12, TBA



Area 15

Decatur Heritage 53, Athens Bible 24

Finals

Decatur Heritage at Lindsay Lane, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Shoals Christian 48, Covenant Christian 41 R.A. Hubbard, 59, Waterloo 46

Finals

Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m.



Class 2A

Area 10

Aliceville 55, Lamar County 51

Sulligent 43, Red Bay 36

Finals

Sulligent at Aliceville, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.



Area 13

Cold Springs 84, Winston County 26

Falkville 69, Addison 61

Finals

Falkville at Cold Springs, Feb. 11, 3 p.m.



Area 14

Hatton 89, Whitesburg Christian 11 Tanner 62, Tharptown 46

Finals Tanner at Hatton, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.



Feb. 11, TBA

Area 15

Pisgah 84, Section 25

Ider 48, North Sand Mountain 38

Finals

Ider at Pisgah, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Lexington 80, Sheffield 23

Mars Hill 52, Colbert County 48

Finals

Mars Hill at Lexington, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Class 3A

Area 12

Collinsville 69, Glencoe 47

Hokes Bluff 53, Geraldine 41

Finals

Hokes Bluff at Collinsville, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Area 14

Plainview 67, Asbury 41

Sylvania 65, Fyffe 37

Finals

Sylvania at Plainview, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.

Area 15

Phil Campbell 64, East Lawrence 18

Danville 48, Vinemont 37

Finals

Danville at Phil Campbell, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Lauderdale County 71, Colbert Heights 21

Elkmont 63, Clements 30

Finals

Elkmont at Lauderdale County, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Area 13

Priceville 62, Randolph 11

St. John Paul II Catholic 35, Westminster Christian 25

Finals

St. John Paul II Catholic at Priceville, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 14

New Hope 57, Madison County 42

North Jackson 54, DAR 42

Finals

North Jackson at New Hope, Feb. 11, 5 p.m.



Area 15

West Limestone 51, West Morgan 37

Finals

West Limestone at Brooks, Feb. 11, 5 p.m.



Area 16

Deshler 72, Central-Florence 27

Rogers 45, Wilson 16

Finals

Rogers at Deshler, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Class 5A

Area 13

Boaz 52, Crossville 36

Sardis 54, Douglas 41

Finals

Sardis at Boaz, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Area 14

Fairview 62, Brewer 28

Finals

Fairview at Guntersville, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Area 15

West Point 81, Russellville 42 Finals

West Point at Lawrence County, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Mae Jemison 74, Ardmore 35

East Limestone 53, Lee-Huntsville 42

Finals

East Limestone at Mae Jemison, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Class 6A

Area 14

Hartselle 68, Decatur 25

Muscle Shoals 48, Cullman 40

Finals

Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 15

Buckhorn 58, Arab 47

Scottsboro 48, Fort Payne 43

Finals

Scottsboro at Buckhorn, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Columbia at Hazel Green, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Madison Academy 55, Athens 50

Finals

Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Class 7A

Area 7

Sparkman 57, Grissom 26

Huntsville 52, Albertville 45

Finals

Huntsville at Sparkman, Feb. 12, TBA



Area 8

Austin 52, Florence 32

James Clemens 59, Bob Jones 45

Finals

James Clemens at Austin, Feb. 11, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Class 1A

Area 13

Valley Head 57, Gaylesville 48

Valley Head at Skyline, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Cedar Bluff at Woodville, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 12, TBA



Area 14

Belgreen 83, Vina 27

Phillips 54, Hackleburg 37

Finals

Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.



Area 15

Decatur Heritage 59, Lindsay Lane 35 Oakwood Adventist 1, Athens Bible 0

Finals

Oakwood Adventist at Decatur Heritage, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Shoals Christian 63, Cherokee 22

Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Covenant Christian, Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m.



Class 2A

Area 13

Winston County 47, Addison 46

Cold Springs 60, Falkville 46

Finals

Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 14

Hatton 75, Tharptown 45. Whitesburg Christian 64, Tanner 37

Finals

Whitesburg Christian at Hatton, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.



Area 15

Ider at North Sand Mountain, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Pisgah at Section, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Sheffield 62, Lexington 59

Mars Hill 47, Colbert County 36

Finals

Mars Hill at Sheffield, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Class 3A

Area 12

Geraldine 86, Glencoe 46 Collinsville 47, Hokes Bluff 45

Finals

Feb. 12, 6 p.m.

Area 13

Brindlee Mountain 57, Holly Pond 52 Susan Moore 59, JB Pennington 57 Finals

Susan Moore at Brindlee Mountain, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 14

Fyffe 79, Sylvania 47 Plainview 55, Asbury 42 Finals

Plainview at Fyffe, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 15

Danville 55, Vinemont 34 East Lawrence 95, Phil Campbell 72

Finals

East Lawrence at Danville, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Lauderdale County 79, Colbert Heights 47 Elkmont 58, Clements 49

Finals

Elkmont at Lauderdale County, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.



Class 4A

Area 13

Priceville at Westminster Christian, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Randolph at St. John Paul II Catholic, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 6 p.m.



Area 14

North Jackson at DAR, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Madison County at New Hope, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.



Area 15

West Morgan 51, West Limestone 47 Finals

West Morgan at Brooks, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.



Area 16

Deshler 69, Wilson 52 Central 64, Rogers 39 Finals

Central at Deshler Feb. 12, 7 p.m.



Class 5A

Area 14

Boaz 72, Sardis 51 Douglas 62, Crossville 51

Finals

Douglas at Boaz Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 15

Brewer 53, Fairview 48

Finals

Brewer at Guntersville, Feb. 13, 7 p.m.



Area 16

West Point 71, Lawrence County 66

Finals

West Point at Russellville, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Class 6A

Area 14

Decatur at Hartselle, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Cullman at Muscle Shoals, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 6 p.m.



Area 15

Scottsboro 80, Fort Payne 71. Buckhorn 60, Arab 32 Finals

Buckhorn at Scottsboro, Feb. 12, 6 p.m.



Area 16

Columbia at Hazel Green, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Madison Academy at Athens, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 6 p.m.



Class 7A

Area 7

Grissom at Huntsville, Feb. 10, 6 p.m.

Albertville at Sparkman, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.



Area 8

Florence at Bob Jones, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Austin at James Clemens, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Finals

Feb. 13, 7 p.m.