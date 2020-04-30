Ardmore’s Lee Hodges making a name for himself on the Korn Ferry Tour

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Golf isn’t just a hobby for Lee Hodges, it’s his career. With hard work, he earned a spot on PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour. The Ardmore native was fired up to compete in the Huntsville Championship at the Ledges in April, but that will have to wait another year.

Rocco DiSangro: Take me through the range of emotions getting the call that you were on the tour, getting the call that you were going to play at the ledges and then that call that this wasn’t going to happen this year.

Lee Hodges: Yeah, so I’ve known for a little while that the Korn Ferry was going to go to the Ledges. At least I knew they were in talks of going to the Ledges and then I found out it was going to happen and it’s pretty sweet, it’s awesome it’s always fun to come home and play in front of your friends and family. But it was definitely a bumming call you know but I think they have it for four years so I’m definitely glad that they’ll get it up there sooner than later.

RD: What’s the best part for you about being able to play on this tour and whether it’s you know making friends or being able to play the game you love or just doing it in general.

LH: Korn Ferry is great. It’s great competition, some of the future stars are on the Korn Ferry right now you know people that you don’t know about but you will know about are on the Korn Ferry right now, so I would say it’s a great lifestyle you know I play the game for a living so it’s fun to travel I get to see the new places and you know I like to compete.

RD: Growing up and playing this game competitively, did you ever expect or believe that in your wildest dreams you’d one day be playing professional golf?

LH: No I did not. It’s kind of one of those things where I just kept working hard just kind of did it because I loved it and next thing I knew I was halfway decent at it and got to go play in college and then had some success in college and then had opportunities after college so it’s something that I’ve worked hard for but definitely not something I grew up thinking was probably going to happen.

RD: What would be your message to young golfers up and coming wanting to play this sport competitively and get involved in it?

LH: I’m not overly talented. I’m not just a freak of nature athlete or anything like that, I just worked hard and I believed in myself, self belief and if you work hard can go a long way.