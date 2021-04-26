Ardmore’s Lee Hodges competing in Huntsville Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 156 professional golfers are set to tee it up at the Huntsville Championship this week as part of the Korn Ferry Tour. There’s one young star, in particular, that’s a little more familiar with the 256 than the rest of the group.

Lee Hodges grew up right down the road in Ardmore, played his high school golf for the Tigers and then went on to continue his career at UAB and Alabama.

Now he’s competing on the Korn Ferry Tour known as the path to the PGA tour.

Hodges said he’s thrilled to be home and is blessed to have some family and friends see him play in the inaugural championship tournament.

Lee Hodges said, “I think Huntsville’s a great golf community north Alabama in general I think everybody around here loves golf. They really support me and that means a lot and I know they’ll support this tournament. I’ve been playing some good golf recently I’ve got a really good process just cause I’m home kinda distracting but just sticking to my process and play my game.”

Hodges has one career Korn Ferry Victory under his belt and who knows maybe he could get his second on his home turf. Game play officially begins on Thursday at the Ledges and goes through the championship Sunday.