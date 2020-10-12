Ardmore’s Conner Harbin earns top play for week seven with 95-yard kickoff return

Thanks to mother nature adjusting the high school football schedule last week, we got two days of great matchups on the gridiron. Let’s take a look at the top five plays for week seven.

Play number five – James Clemens hosting Grissom.

Gio Lopez in for the Jets. Lopez lets it fly and just look at the athleticism by Manny Sanders! He makes the catch backpedaling then twists his body around to find the pylon.

These two have been absolute playmakers for the Jets all season long and I don’t think they’re going to stop anytime soon.

Play number four – Fort Payne vs. Southside.

JD Blalock scrambles for the Wildcats. Something he has been doing all night. Looking downfield he breaks the tackle and hits Hunter Love who is wide open in the end zone. What a play!

Play three – Athens vs. Buckhorn.

Fourth and one for the Bucks here and they’re going for it. But the ball pops loose and it’s snagged by Jack Tregoning for the Golden Eagles and he’s not gonna settle for the pick. He’s takes it all the way to the house for six.

Play two – Priceville hosting Central.

Jackson minor fakes the handoff and launches one deep for the Wildcats, trying to score before the half. Check out this amazing one handed interception from Priceville’s William Baker.

That snag keeps the game tied seven a piece. What a play by Baker for the Bulldogs!

Play number one – Ardmore takes on East Limestone.

The Indians scored, ensuing kickoff for Ardmore. Hey Conner Harbin, how’s a 95-yard return sound? I’d say they’re not complaining about that one. Harbin all the way to the house with no one to stop him. He’s been a playmaker for the Tigers all season long. Harbin takes the top play for week seven with that one.