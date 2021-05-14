Ardmore names Jonathan Snider as head football coach

ARDMORE, Ala. – Ardmore High School has hired former Athens defensive coordinator Jonathan Snider to lead its football program going forward.

Snider, a head coach for the first time in his career replaces P.J. Wright. Wright coached the Tigers for three seasons before leaving for the same position at St. Clair County. Ardmore hasn’t played a postseason game since 2013, but Snider hopes to be the man who gets this team back.

Oh I’m ecstatic, I mean I’m fired up,” said Snider. “This is my first time ever being a head coach, but you’re never really prepared for that. It’s almost, as I told some people earlier, it’s almost like parenting. People can tell you all about parenting, until you’re actually a parent, you don’t really know what it’s like.”

