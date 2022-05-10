NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Call coaches flocked to Isidore Newman on Monday as the school opened spring ball.



The list of recruiters included Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien of Alabama, Joe Sloan and Frank Wilson of LSU, David Johnson of Florida State, and Slade Nagle and Chris Hampton of Tulane.

All eyeballs were on senior quarterback Arch Manning, who is listed by many as the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

Texas and Georgia are thought to be at the top of Manning’s list right now.

But in 2022, the school has declined the chance to play on national TV.

“You know, I think those things are great. those nationally televised games,” said Greenies head coach Nelson Stewart. “I think they have been wonderful, it is not something we are interested in. For us, it is a good Louisiana schedule. I think if you get caught up in that, it can be a detriment because you can look at the lights a little.”