(WHNT) — Teams from all over North Alabama were in action on the baseball diamond Tuesday night.

Arab and Randolph both picked up area wins in their midweek contests. The Knights beat Scottsboro 5-2 while the Raiders beat JPII 9-7.

Up next for Arab, the Knights will host Scottsboro for a rematch on Thursday, April 6. The same goes for Randolph; the Raiders will host JPII for another area contest on Thursday.