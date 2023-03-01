BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Three clutch made free throws with two seconds left by Maggie Chastain proved to be the difference, as the Arab girls basketball team got the 52-49 win over Brewbaker Tech in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Chastain finished with 15 points while Sydney Ferguson had 16 points as the Knights advanced to their first state championship game since 2007. Arab will face Pleasant Grove for the blue map on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

The Scottsboro boys saw its season come to an end with a 70-51 loss to Valley in the Class 5A state semifinals.