ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — The Arab High School football team, along with the rest of our local programs, are busy gearing up for the upcoming season.

Before teams can officially take the field for practice, everyone’s busy in the weight room.

Arab sophomore offensive lineman Noah Smith is one of the many players pushing himself to be his very best for the 2022 season, but his teammates and coaches are doing everything they can to help him.

A video of 15-year-old Smith squatting 585 pounds is going around social media for a couple reasons; the number he’s squatting is incredibly impressive, but what is really getting people’s attention is how much everyone in the weight room is supporting him.

Based on the video, it seems clear that the Knights are ready to get this season underway. Arab opens the 2022 season on the road at Albertville on Thursday, August 18.