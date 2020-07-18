Arab football looking forward to upcoming season

ARAB, Ala. – The Arab football team finished the 2019 season with a 6-4 record and now the Knights are gearing up for a jump in classification as they move from 5A to 6A.

Head coach Lee Ozmint was thrilled for his team to get back to training and he says he’s pleased with what he’s seen from his team so far this summer.

“Our kids have given good effort, they’ve been focused and dialed in mentally, and I think the 11 weeks off kind of helped get them stirred up and focused and appreciate what they do have,” Ozmint said.

Ozmint says his program is, of course, continuing to follow all the new rules and regulations regarding COVID-19; they take regular temperature checks and look at a list of symptoms, and if any player has any symptoms of the coronavirus then they’ll be sent home.

Ozmint says they’re going to continue to gear up for the upcoming season with the mindset that they’ll be playing their season opener as planned and they’re not going to slow down anytime soon.

“If I’m allowed to prepare my football team, then I’m going to prepare them to the best of their ability,” Ozmint said. “We’re gonna do whatever we have to do to be able to get out there on that field on August 20. It doesn’t matter if we have five people in the stands, or 55, or 5,500 or 55,000 in the stands our kids are going to be excited to take the field and I’m not just saying Arab. All high school kids deserve a chance to get out there on that football field and show the world what they’ve done and show them what they’ve accomplished as a team.”

The Knights are set to kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, August 20 at Albertville.